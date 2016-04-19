UPDATE 1-Short-dated Greek bond yields jump after debt relief delay
* IMF needs more realism from euro zone on Greece, official says
BUENOS AIRES, April 19 Monthly inflation rates in Argentina that surged above 3 percent early this year according to regional figures should fall to just over 1 percent by the end of the year, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay told reporters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BERLIN, May 23 German business morale brightened more than expected in May, hitting its highest level on record since 1991, a survey showed on Tuesday, in a further sign that company executives are more upbeat about the growth outlook of Europe's largest economy.