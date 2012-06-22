U.S. Treasury amends times for 3-month bill, 3-year note auctions
WASHINGTON, June 8 For details of the U.S. Treasury's amended times for the 3-month bill and 3-year note auctions next week, see:
BUENOS AIRES, June 22 Argentina's May industrial output fell 4.6 percent compared with the same month a year ago, which was far below market expectations, government data showed on Friday.
The market expected a decline of 1.0 percent in May year-on-year, according to a recent Reuters poll of analysts.
The government said factory output fell 2.4 percent in May versus April, according to seasonally adjusted data.
BOSTON, June 8 A second former State Street Corp executive is expected to plead guilty in connection with what U.S. prosecutors say was a scheme to defraud six clients through secret illicit commissions on billions of dollars of trades.