BRIEF-Bank of America to be delisted from TSE on May 1
* Says co's stock will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on May 1
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 24 Argentinas industrial production declined 0.4 percent in August from the same period a year ago, the government said on Tuesday, dramatically lower than the median forecast of a 1.3 percent expansion in a Reuters poll.
Industrial output shrank 1.5 percent in August from July on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to a statement from the INDEC national statistics institute.
* Says co's stock will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on May 1
LONDON, March 30 European shares struggled for direction in early deals on Thursday as investors mulled implications of Britain formally beginning the process of leaving the European Union the day before.
KIEV, March 30 The International Monetary Fund executive board will meet on April 3 to decide whether to disburse a $1 billion aid tranche to Ukraine as part of its $17.5 billion bailout programme for the country, it said in a statement on Thursday.