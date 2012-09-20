* Output improving after sinking 4.7 pct in June
* Brazilian demand for cars seen rebounding later this year
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 20 Argentina's August
industrial production fell 0.9 percent from a year earlier
, beating the median market view, while output rose
from the prior month, government data showed on Thursday.
The median forecast was for a decline of 1.4 percent,
according to a survey of 10 analysts by Reuters, with forecasts
ranging from no change to a decline of 2.8 percent.
The government said factory output rose 0.7 percent in
August versus July, according to seasonally adjusted data.
"We expect industrial production to continue recovering
after bottoming in June," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said
earlier this week. "The lower declines in the automobile sector
in August and improvement in Brazil's industrial production
figures will fuel Argentina's industrial production recovery."
Argentine factory output plunged 4.7 percent year-on-year in
June after falling 4.6 percent in May. Prospects began to
brighten in July, when output declined a milder 2.1 percent.
The government's figures showed automobile production jumped
18.1 percent in August versus July while falling 5.6 percent
year-on-year.
Argentina sends about 80 percent of its automobile exports
to neighboring Brazil, its top trading partner.
The sectors that grew the most last month compared with
August 2011 included oil refining, tobacco and textiles, the
INDEC statistics institute reported.