* Production slumps from year ago and versus previous month
* Market had forecast 0.8 percent year-on-year decline
* Industrial output down 1.3 percent in Jan-Sept period
By Hilary Burke
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 25 Argentina's industrial
output took an unexpected dive in September, reflecting the
country's increasingly tough business environment and weak
Brazilian demand for cars.
The government on Thursday reported a 4.4 percent
year-on-year drop in industrial production last month
, with losses led by the automotive sector. This was
well below the 0.8 percent decline forecast by nine analysts
polled by Reuters, whose estimates ranged from -4.0 percent to
+0.4 percent.
The figure marked the sixth straight month of year-on-year
decline of industrial output in Argentina. Economic growth in
Latin America's No. 3 economy is slowing sharply after booming
for most of the last nine years.
Factory output fell 1.7 percent in September compared with
August, seasonally adjusted, the government said.
Analysts say tough new import rules imposed in February have
delayed entry of some foreign-made parts and machinery while
government currency controls - intensified in May - have hit
investment and demand.
Industrial production was thought to have bottomed out
earlier this year when it sank 4.6 percent and 4.7 percent
year-on-year in May and June, respectively. The declines were
milder in July and August and many analysts predicted a rebound
was in the works. September's data cast doubt on that.
"What is most surprising is the seasonally adjusted
(month-on-month) decline," said Milagros Gismondi, chief
economist at Orlando J. Ferreres & Associates (OJF) consulting
firm. "What we're seeing is that industry is in negative terrain
and doesn't seem to be recovering."
"This makes it clear that it's not just the initial impact
of the (poor) grains harvest, or the automotive industry, but
there are deeper factors at work here, fundamentally the drop in
investment," Gismondi said.
OJF's data shows gross domestic investment in Argentina fell
8.5 percent in the first nine months of 2012.
The automotive sector has been hit hard by waning demand
from neighboring Brazil, its top market. Brazilian economic
activity picked up pace in August but the expected recovery has
been slow to take hold.
In September, production in Argentina's automotive sector
plunged 13.7 percent year-on-year and sank 11.8 percent versus
August, the INDEC national statistics institute said.
Despite this year's sharp output drop, General Motors Co
said it will invest $450 million to expand production in
Argentina and launch a new Chevrolet model in late 2015 - part
of a broader plan to expand its presence in Argentina and
Brazil.
In the first nine months of this year, industrial production
fell 1.3 percent compared with same period of 2011.
PRIVATE ESTIMATES
Analysts have long accused the government of exaggerating
industrial production growth and economic activity for political
gain, while drastically lowballing inflation. The International
Monetary Fund has taken Argentina to task over its statistics.
Local think-tank FIEL measured a 3.8 percent decline in
industrial production in September from a year earlier - similar
to the official rate - but it said output increased 2.0 percent
versus August in seasonally adjusted terms.
FIEL also reported that factory output rose 2.2 percent in
the third quarter versus the second quarter, whereas official
data showed production inched just 0.3 percent higher.
Earlier this year, the government started reporting economic
activity and industrial production data that matched or even
looked worse than private figures after many months of rosy
numbers.
This unexpected change raised eyebrows and private
economists said it could reflect the government's interest in
reporting 2012 economic growth below the 3.26 percent threshold
that would trigger a roughly $4 billion payout to holders of
Argentina's growth-linked GDP warrants.