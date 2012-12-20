* Output fell again after brief rebound in October
* Industry production down 0.9 pct January-November
BUENOS AIRES Dec 20 Argentina's industrial
production missed market expectations in November, dropping 1.4
percent from a year earlier and shedding 2.1 percent
versus October, government data showed on Thursday.
Seven analysts polled by Reuters gave disparate estimates
for last month's factory output, ranging from a 1.5 percent
year-on-year decline to a 2.8 percent increase. The median was
for a rise of 2.0 percent.
Growth in Latin America's No. 3 economy is slowing sharply
after booming for most of the last nine years.
Slack Brazilian demand for Argentine autos has been a major
drag on industrial output in 2012 although last month automobile
production and exports rose, according to private data
.
Analysts say factory production has also been hurt by
declining investment and domestic demand, along with tough
import rules that have delayed the entry of some foreign-made
parts.
Industrial production fell 0.9 percent from January through
November compared with the same period of 2011, the government
said. Output rebounded briefly in October after falling for six
straight months prior to that.
In November, year-on-year declines were led by the steel and
aluminum sectors, paper and cardboard, and the metallurgical
industry. Factory output versus October was pulled down by
falling activity in oil refining, editing and printing, and
paper and cardboard.
Production in the key auto industry rose 1.2 percent from a
year earlier and fell 0.5 percent from October. Argentina sends
about 80 percent of its auto exports to Brazil, where economic
growth has been stubbornly sluggish this year.
In October, Argentine industrial production rose 2.2 percent
from a year earlier, non-seasonally adjusted, and surged 4.7
percent versus September, raising hopes for a more sustained
recovery.
In November 2011, industrial output rose 4.0 percent
year-on-year.