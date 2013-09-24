BUENOS AIRES, Sept 24 Argentinas industrial production declined 0.4 percent in August from the same period a year ago, the government said on Tuesday, dramatically lower than the median forecast of a 1.3 percent expansion in a Reuters poll.

Industrial output shrank 1.5 percent in August from July on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to a statement from the INDEC national statistics institute.

Argentina's Adefa car-manufacturing chamber said last week that automobile output and exportation from Argentina fell in August due to slowing demand from key trade partner Brazil.

The group said car production fell 5.9 percent in August while shipments to neighbouring Brazil, South America's heavyweight economy, dropped 34.8 percent versus August 2012.