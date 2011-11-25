* October factory output -0.3 pct versus September
* Year-on-year growth slowest since Nov. 2009
* Industry slowing on energy shortages, cooling in Brazil
By Luis Andres Henao
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 25 Argentina's industrial
production ARIO=ECI grew at its slowest pace in almost two
years in October, hit by the weakening of the economy in
neighboring Brazil.
For October, the growth rate of Argentina's industrial
production was 4.1 percent, which indicated a cooling from
September, the government said on Friday.
The figure came in well below expectations for a 5.0
percent rise last month, according to the median in a Reuters
poll.
Factory output fell 0.3 percent in October versus
September, according to official seasonally adjusted data.
October's figure marked the smallest expansion since
November 2009, when Argentine industry began bouncing back from
the impact of a global economic crisis.
Factory output, one of the main drivers of economic growth
in Argentina, has been slowing in recent months, hit by energy
shortages during the southern hemisphere winter and waning
demand from Brazil, the top market for Argentine car exports.
In September, industrial production rose 5.1 percent in
non-seasonally adjusted terms, down from double-digit growth in
late 2010 and early 2011 ARECI10.
AUTOS 'SET FOR RECOVERY'
Although the key automotive industry grew 10.2 percent from
a year earlier in October, it plunged 11.6 percent compared
with September, the INDEC statistics agency said.
"For two months, we were very worried because there was a
cooling, but the Brazilian market is showing good signs in
November," Fiat Argentina FIA.MI President Cristiano Rattazzi
told Reuters at an industry event in Buenos Aires this week.
"We're praying that these signs continue. Brazil has room
to maneuver because its inflation is under control, and it has
a good budget surplus so the auto industry is set for
recovery," Rattazzi said. "Obviously, if the Brazilian market
collapsed, our production would suffer because 85 percent of
our output goes there."
Brazil's economy likely posted no growth in the third
quarter, as the impact of a financial crisis in Europe and
earlier measures to cool growth hampered activity, a senior
Finance Ministry official said this week. [ID:nN1E7AL0B6]
PAPER RULES
INDEC said Argentina's industry growth was led by the paper
and cardboard sector, which grew 10.5 percent year-on-year, and
the metallurgical sector, which grew 7.8 percent.
Among other gainers: Non-metallic minerals, which
encompasses building materials, and jumped 6.1 percent.
Argentina has been growing at one of the world's fastest
rates. The government expects the boom to continue in 2012, but
at a more moderate pace. Some economists say in coming months,
galloping growth could be reined in even more sharply by
capital flight and softer demand from Brazil.
Longer-term growth prospects for local industry could be
affected by inflation, seen by private analysts at roughly 25
percent a year, and rising wage demands by trade unions that
undermine the peso currency's competitive edge over vital trade
partners such as Brazil.
