* October factory output -0.3 pct versus September

* Year-on-year growth slowest since Nov. 2009

* Industry slowing on energy shortages, cooling in Brazil (Adds sector breakdown, context and byline)

By Luis Andres Henao

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 25 Argentina's industrial production ARIO=ECI grew at its slowest pace in almost two years in October, hit by the weakening of the economy in neighboring Brazil.

For October, the growth rate of Argentina's industrial production was 4.1 percent, which indicated a cooling from September, the government said on Friday.

The figure came in well below expectations for a 5.0 percent rise last month, according to the median in a Reuters poll.

Factory output fell 0.3 percent in October versus September, according to official seasonally adjusted data.

October's figure marked the smallest expansion since November 2009, when Argentine industry began bouncing back from the impact of a global economic crisis.

Factory output, one of the main drivers of economic growth in Argentina, has been slowing in recent months, hit by energy shortages during the southern hemisphere winter and waning demand from Brazil, the top market for Argentine car exports.

In September, industrial production rose 5.1 percent in non-seasonally adjusted terms, down from double-digit growth in late 2010 and early 2011 ARECI10.

AUTOS 'SET FOR RECOVERY'

Although the key automotive industry grew 10.2 percent from a year earlier in October, it plunged 11.6 percent compared with September, the INDEC statistics agency said.

"For two months, we were very worried because there was a cooling, but the Brazilian market is showing good signs in November," Fiat Argentina FIA.MI President Cristiano Rattazzi told Reuters at an industry event in Buenos Aires this week.

"We're praying that these signs continue. Brazil has room to maneuver because its inflation is under control, and it has a good budget surplus so the auto industry is set for recovery," Rattazzi said. "Obviously, if the Brazilian market collapsed, our production would suffer because 85 percent of our output goes there."

Brazil's economy likely posted no growth in the third quarter, as the impact of a financial crisis in Europe and earlier measures to cool growth hampered activity, a senior Finance Ministry official said this week. [ID:nN1E7AL0B6]

PAPER RULES

INDEC said Argentina's industry growth was led by the paper and cardboard sector, which grew 10.5 percent year-on-year, and the metallurgical sector, which grew 7.8 percent.

Among other gainers: Non-metallic minerals, which encompasses building materials, and jumped 6.1 percent.

Argentina has been growing at one of the world's fastest rates. The government expects the boom to continue in 2012, but at a more moderate pace. Some economists say in coming months, galloping growth could be reined in even more sharply by capital flight and softer demand from Brazil.

Longer-term growth prospects for local industry could be affected by inflation, seen by private analysts at roughly 25 percent a year, and rising wage demands by trade unions that undermine the peso currency's competitive edge over vital trade partners such as Brazil. (Reporting by Luis Andres Henao; Additional reporting by Hilary Burke; Editing by William Schomberg and Jan Paschal)