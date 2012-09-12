BRIEF-S&P says U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed
* S&P says U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed; Outlook remains stable
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 12 Argentina's official inflation quickened slightly to 0.9 percent in August, compared with July's 0.8 percent rate, the government said on Wednesday.
The country's official inflation figures, however, are widely disputed by private economists who estimate consumer prices actually rose by 1.9 percent last month, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
* S&P says U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed; Outlook remains stable
* Calatlantic Group, Inc. Announces upsizing and pricing of $350 million of senior notes due 2027