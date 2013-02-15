ECB split on stimulus dampens demand for long-dated euro zone bonds
* Doubts grow whether stimulus can last with policymakers divided
BUENOS AIRES Feb 15 Argentina's official inflation was reported at 1.1 percent in January, quickening from December's 1.0 percent reading, the government said on Friday.
The country's inflation figures are widely disputed and private economists estimate consumer prices rose by 2.1 percent last month, according to the median in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
* Doubts grow whether stimulus can last with policymakers divided
LONDON, June 2 World stocks hit record highs, having gained 11 percent so far this year, and the dollar recovered more ground on Friday as upbeat U.S. economic data allayed concerns over growth ahead of payrolls figures due out later in the day.