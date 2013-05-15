China's onshore yuan jumps to more than 4-month high
SHANGHAI, May 31 China's onshore yuan surged against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday to its strongest level in more than four months.
BUENOS AIRES May 15 Argentina's official inflation was reported at 0.7 percent in April, matching March's rate and coming in slightly below the 0.8 percent reading from April 2012, government data showed on Wednesday.
The country's inflation figures are widely disputed and private economists estimated that consumer prices rose by 1.7 percent last month, according to the median in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
SHANGHAI, May 31 China's onshore yuan surged against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday to its strongest level in more than four months.
May 31 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.920 110.82 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.386 1.3838 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.106