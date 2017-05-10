BUENOS AIRES May 10 Argentina's statistics agency said on Wednesday 12-month inflation through April was 27.5 percent, the first time it has published 12-month inflation since President Mauricio Macri took office in December 2015 and revamped data calculations.

The agency, Indec, said April inflation was 2.6 percent, above median analyst expectations for a consumer price increase of 2.1 percent in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; editing by Diane Craft)