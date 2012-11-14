* Government says 12-month inflation 10.2 pct
* Private estimates closer to 25 percent
BUENOS AIRES Nov 14 Argentina's official
inflation rate was 0.8 percent in October, cooling
slightly from September's 0.9 percent, the government said on
Wednesday.
The country's official inflation figures, however, are
widely disputed by private economists. The median estimate of
six analysts polled by Reuters was a 2.0 percent increase in
consumer prices.
Growth in Argentina, Latin America's No. 3 economy, slowed
quickly this year after reaching 8.9 percent in 2011. But
inflation remains persistently high with private estimates
hovering near 25 percent a year.
The INDEC national statistics institute said October's
consumer inflation was driven by a 2.2 percent increase in the
price of clothing and a 1.4 percent rise in the cost of
household goods and equipment.
Prices in the heavily weighted food-and-beverage category
rose 0.9 percent last month.
Inflation in the 12 months through October totaled 10.2
percent, INDEC said.