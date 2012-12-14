BUENOS AIRES Dec 14 Argentina's official
inflation was 0.9 percent in November, rising
slightly from October's 0.8 percent rate, the government said on
Friday.
The country's official inflation figures have been widely
discredited since 2007, however. Five a nalysts polled by Reuters
estimated that consumer prices actually rose 1.9 percent last
month, according to the median forecast.
Growth in Argentina, Latin America's No. 3 economy, slowed
quickly this year after reaching 8.9 percent in 2011. But
inflation remains persistently high with private estimates
hovering near 25 percent a year.
The INDEC national statistics institute said November's
consumer inflation was driven by a 4.7 percent increase in the
price of housing and basic services and a 1.0 percent rise in
the cost of household goods and equipment.
Prices in the heavily weighted food-and-beverage category
rose 0.3 percent last month.
Inflation in the 12 months through November totaled 10.6
percent, INDEC said.