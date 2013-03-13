BUENOS AIRES, March 13 Argentina's reported its
official inflation rate was at 0.5 percent in
February, slowing markedly from January's 1.1 percent reading
after supermarkets agreed to freeze prices for 60 days, the
government said on Wednesday.
The country's inflation figures are widely disputed and
private economists estimate consumer prices rose by 1.8 percent
last month, according to the median in a Reuters poll of four
analysts.
A stagnant economy and stubbornly high inflation rates are
making Argentina's annual wage talks thornier than ever this
year just as President Cristina Fernandez turns her attention to
mid-term elections.
Shunning orthodox monetary policy recipes to cool prices,
Fernandez instead forged a two-month price freeze accord with
supermarket chains and appliance stores.