BUENOS AIRES, July 13 Argentina's official
inflation slowed to 0.7 percent in June, down
slightly from May's 0.8 percent rate as economic activity
cooled, government data showed on Friday.
The country's official inflation figures are widely
disputed, however. Private economists estimate consumer prices
actually rose by 1.7 percent last month, according to the median
in a Reuters poll of five local analysts.
Latin America's No. 3 economy is losing steam after growing
at China-like rates for most of the last nine years even as
high inflation is entrenched and annual inflation expectations
have held at 30 percent since March despite the slowdown,
private data shows.
The INDEC statistics agency said 12-month inflation through
June was 9.9 percent, unchanged from a month earlier but far
below the 20 percent to 25 percent rate estimated by independent
economists.
Inflation was seen at 2.0 percent in May, according to
private estimates, supporting the notion that consumer prices
have cooled a bit.
"June's (price data) reflects the impact of the economy's
sharp contraction. Everything rose a little less than it had
been rising," said economic consultant Jose Luis Espert, adding
it was too early to say whether this would mark a lasting trend.
Generally, analysts say strong state spending and loose
monetary conditions mean price increases are unlikely to ease
much.
INDEC said June's biggest price gains were registered in the
leisure sector, which jumped 1.6 percent, while household goods
and clothing costs rose 1.1 percent.
Costs in the heavily weighted food-and-drink sector climbed
0.9 percent last month, compared with 0.7 percent in May.
Although overall economic growth data from June is not yet
available, consulting firm Orlando J. Ferreres & Associates said
the Argentine economy shrank 1.2 percent in May year-on-year,
contracting for the first time since October 2009.
The government is due to report May economic activity data
and June industrial production next Friday, July 20.