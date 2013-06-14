BUENOS AIRES, June 14 Argentina's official inflation was reported at 0.7 percent in May, matching April's rate and coming in just below the 0.8 percent reading in May 2012, government data showed on Friday. The country's inflation figures are widely disputed, and private economists estimated that consumer prices rose by 1.7 percent last month, according to the median in a Reuters poll of four analysts. The government forged agreements with top retailers to freeze prices from February through May, and focused the accords on 500 basic products starting June 1. Many analysts think the government aims to keep consumers happy until October's mid-term elections. Official data from the INDEC statistics institute follows: Latest Previous Year Ago Monthly 0.7 pct 0.7 pct 0.8 pct CPI Food and 0.1 pct 0.3 pct 0.7 pct beverages CPI in last 10.3 pct 10.5 pct 9.9 pct 12 months