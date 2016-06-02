By Anthony Esposito
BUENOS AIRES, June 2 Since taking office in
December, President Mauricio Macri has quickly ticked off a
long-held wish-list of Argentina's manufacturers - lifting tough
capital controls, easing import restrictions and freeing up
access to dollars.
But his policies have yet to lead to a recovery in
manufacturing. Initial optimism over the new business-friendly
government has met the tough realities of stubbornly high
inflation, an economy stumbling towards recession and job
losses.
"We were selling around 28,000 pairs (of shoes) per month
and then in October last year it suddenly dropped to 18,000. We
thought it would only last a few months, but the situation still
hasn't changed," said Jorge Boris, vice-president and partner at
security footwear maker Boris Hnos, which makes steel-toe shoes
used in construction and other industries.
The shoemaker, which employs around 70 workers on the
outskirts of Buenos Aires, is not alone. Industrial output
contracted a sharper-than-expected 6.7 percent in April from a
year earlier, the newly revamped Indec statistics agency said
this week.
Boosting factory output and turning around Argentina's
economic fortunes are key to Macri's political fortunes.
He has promised to reverse years of protectionist economic
policies under his leftist predecessor Cristina Fernandez but he
could face labor unrest and an aggressive opposition in Congress
and on the streets if he cannot quickly deliver growth.
"Up until now we haven't seen a change with this government
... The economic situation in the country is bad. People have
less purchasing power and companies are also doing poorly," said
Boris.
Macri's policies have been hailed by investors as a strong
start to opening up the economy, but they have also swelled the
ranks of the poor as a currency devaluation sparked a sharp hike
in inflation and the government hiked utility rates and cut
generous subsidies for gas and water.
At least, manufacturers say, they can finally import what
they need. Under Fernandez, cumbersome quotas hampered the
import of key components and disrupted factory production lines.
"As of December, we haven't had any problems with importing
finished cars or auto parts," said an executive at Argentina's
industry automobile association, who asked not to be named.
But that is of limited use if there is little demand. Added
to the economic woes at home is a steep recession in top trade
partner Brazil, where nearly half of Argentina's manufactured
goods are shipped.
"The problem is no longer about access to dollars or a
simplified import regime for auto parts, it's a question of
activity and of where to sell what we produce," said the
industry executive.
Argentina's vehicle production in the first quarter of 2016
dropped 18 percent on the year.
Argentina's auto makers have responded by looking to new
markets, such as Colombia. But half of
Argentine-made cars are shipped to Brazil so new markets will
only partially compensate for the shortfall.
LIGHT AT END OF TUNNEL
Macri promises that Argentina's return to global debt
markets after it paid off 'holdout' creditors, 14 years after a
massive sovereign debt default that triggered a mass exit of
investors and a wave of litigation, will help draw a wave of
foreign investment.
And many business owners remain positive on the long term,
saying Macri's policies have brought greater transparency for
investment decisions.
"The private sector is now talking to the public sector and
that gives you predictability ... it allows you to plan out the
purchases you're going to make in far-away markets," said Ruben
Oscar Garcia, secretary of import industry group Cira.
Small- and medium-sized companies that make up an important
part of the manufacturing sector rely on "expectations and gut
feeling" when making investment decisions, said Jorge Gottert,
president of manufacturing industry group Carmahe.
"And there has been a radical change in that sense ... we're
convinced that the measures this government is taking are
correct."
Gottert said he expects a manufacturing recovery to begin in
the second half of this year and a surge in 2017.
Another Macri business-friendly move was to cut the tax on
shipments of soybeans, Argentina's main cash crop, from 35
percent to 30 percent days after assuming power, while scrapping
export taxes on corn and wheat. He plans further cuts.
As a result, increased activity in the grains sector during
the second half of the year should prompt a ripple effect in the
economy, feeding into manufacturing, said Marcelo Quistorp,
president of Tauro, which manufactures welding equipment in the
grains export hub Rosario.
"Right now we're 20 percent below where we'd like to be
production wise ... but we're hopeful this is going to take off.
We can't get rid of our workers because we risk having to train
new ones when it does," he said.
But not everyone is convinced the economy will turn around
this year.
"Macri is doing a lot of good things, and it's right to be
optimistic about the medium term prospects ... but the more
painful cuts to social welfare spending, which will be needed to
bring the fiscal deficit down, are yet to be implemented," said
Edward Glossop, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.
"The second half of the year if anything we would expect to
be even weaker than the first half of the year, not stronger."
