* Foreign currency purchases sank due to controls
* Gov't aims to protect foreign reserves needed to pay debt
BUENOS AIRES Aug 16 Argentina's capital
outflows shrank by 68 percent in the second quarter from a year
earlier due to tough currency controls, a central bank report
said on Thursday.
The outflows totaled $1.97 billion in the April-June period,
compared with $6.13 billion a year earlier, when Argentines were
snapping up dollars in anticipation that the peso currency would
soon start to depreciate at a faster rate.
Just after winning a landslide re-election in October,
President Cristina Fernandez restricted foreign currency
purchases to stem the capital flight and protect the central
bank's foreign reserves, which are used to pay government debt.
By May, the controls had hardened into a virtual ban on
foreign currency purchases - a policy that was formally
announced two months later.
Capital outflows nearly doubled last year, to $21.5 billion,
from $11.4 billion in 2010.
The currency controls, new import curbs and stricter rules
for repatriating export earnings are all aimed at keeping
dollars in the country, but many economists say they are hurting
business and consumer confidence and steepening an economic
slowdown.