BUENOS AIRES Aug 16 Argentina's capital outflows shrank by 68 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier due to tough currency controls, a central bank report said on Thursday.

The outflows totaled $1.97 billion in the April-June period, compared with $6.13 billion a year earlier, when Argentines were snapping up dollars in anticipation that the peso currency would soon start to depreciate at a faster rate.

Just after winning a landslide re-election in October, President Cristina Fernandez restricted foreign currency purchases to stem the capital flight and protect the central bank's foreign reserves, which are used to pay government debt.

By May, the controls had hardened into a virtual ban on foreign currency purchases - a policy that was formally announced two months later.

Capital outflows nearly doubled last year, to $21.5 billion, from $11.4 billion in 2010.

The currency controls, new import curbs and stricter rules for repatriating export earnings are all aimed at keeping dollars in the country, but many economists say they are hurting business and consumer confidence and steepening an economic slowdown.