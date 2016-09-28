BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 Nearly one-third of
Argentina's population lives in poverty, the government said on
Wednesday in the first official poverty data published in three
years, underscoring the difficulty of reaching President
Mauricio Macri's stated "zero poverty" goal.
The ranks of the poor surveyed in Argentina totaled 8.8
million people, or 32.2 percent of the population in 31 urban
areas surveyed. Just over 6 percent of the population qualified
as "indigent" in the second quarter of 2016, statistics agency
Indec said.
Macri has enacted a number of market-friendly reforms since
taking office in December, pleasing Wall Street but spurring
inflation and swelling the ranks of the poor.
He also revamped government statistics agency Indec after
widespread allegations of manipulation by former leftist
President Cristina Fernandez. The agency last published poverty
data in October 2013 for the first half of 2013, when it said
just 4.7 percent of people lived in poverty.
In the absence of reliable government data, Macri has cited
poverty statistics from researchers at the Catholic University
of Argentina. Those data showed 32.6 percent of Argentines lived
in poverty as of April, up from 29 percent in December 2015, as
Macri's decisions to lift currency controls sent inflation
soaring as high as 40 percent.
The economy also remains mired in recession, with GDP
shrinking 2.1 percent in the second quarter of 2016.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)