By Luc Cohen
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 Nearly one-third of
Argentina's population lives in poverty, the government said on
Wednesday in the first official poverty data published in three
years, underscoring the difficulty of reaching President
Mauricio Macri's "zero poverty" goal.
In a survey of 27.2 million people in 31 urban areas, 8.8
million people, or 32.2 percent, were below the poverty line.
Just over 6 percent qualified as "indigent" in the second
quarter of 2016, the government statistics agency, Indec, said.
"Knowing that one in three Argentines find themselves below
the poverty line is something that has to hurt us, something
that has to make us angry, and that has to get us to commit to
work together," Macri said.
Argentina's poverty rate is substantially higher than that
of neighboring Chile, which brought poverty down to 11.7 percent
in 2015 from 14.4 percent in 2013. In the United States, 13.5
percent of the population lived in poverty in 2015, down from
14.8 percent in 2014.
INDEC defines the poverty line as whether a household has
enough income to afford the food it needs, as well as non-food
goods considered essential. Indec's 2010 census put Argentina's
total population at 40.1 million.
Macri has enacted a number of market-friendly reforms since
taking office in December, pleasing Wall Street but spurring
inflation and swelling the ranks of the poor. That has
contributed to falling approval ratings, which may imperil his
center-right party's performance in congressional elections next
year.
He also revamped Indec after widespread allegations of
manipulation under former leftist President Cristina Fernandez.
The agency last published poverty data in October 2013 for the
first half of that year, when it said just 4.7 percent of people
lived in poverty.
At a news conference following the release of the data,
Macri said his plan to attract investment, create jobs and slash
inflation was the best way to reduce poverty.
Without reliable government data, Macri had cited poverty
statistics from researchers at the Catholic University of
Argentina.
Those figures showed 32.6 percent of Argentines lived in
poverty as of April, up from 29 percent in December 2015, as
Macri's decisions to lift currency controls, cut utility
subsidies and reduce agricultural export taxes led to inflation
expectations of 40 percent in 2016.
Macri called inflation a "tax always paid by those who have
least."
The economy remains mired in recession, with GDP shrinking
2.1 percent in the second quarter of 2016.
