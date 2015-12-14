BUENOS AIRES Dec 14 Argentina's much-maligned
statistics office will take months to revamp and it is unclear
when the first reliable data will be ready for publication, the
office's new director said on Monday, after an election brought
to power a centre-right government.
New President Mauricio Macri wants to win back confidence in
Latin America's third-largest economy in order to increase
much-needed investment. For years, data produced by the INDEC
office has been broadly seen as inaccurate and politically
motivated.
Consumer price data in particular has shown inflation about
half the rate estimated privately. Critics said the government
massaged the data to reduce payments on its inflation-indexed
debt and rein in inflation expectations.
"It is incomprehensible that (the agency) was degraded to
the extent it has," said Jorge Todesca, new INDEC director. "The
INDEC is riddled with false or biased information."
The latest available official data reported annual inflation
of 14.3 percent in October. Data published by lawmakers in
Argentina's Congress and compiled from private estimates put it
at 25.01 percent.
Todesca said many INDEC officials had resigned in the wake
of the election last month that brought conservative Macri to
power, ending 12 years of leftist Peronist rule.
Staff hires in recent years had not been meritocratic, he
said, which was another issue he would tackle. Some employees
had been taken on for political reasons.
"We want to create a new INDEC," he said, saying it would
conduct economic studies based on its statistics, like it had
done in the past. "(It) will have the character of an autonomous
organism."
"We hope that within three or four months we will have a
finished project," he said.
Todesca said he would endeavor in the coming days to give a
time frame for when INDEC could once more produce reliable
inflation data, once he had gone through the data bases.
The International Monetary Fund censured Argentina in 2013
for failing to improve its inflation and gross domestic product
figures, putting the country at risk of official sanctions that
could have barred it from voting on IMF policies and from
accessing financing.
In June, it said the country had failed to take sufficient
steps to bring the quality of its statistics in line with global
standards.
