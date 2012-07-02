GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
BUENOS AIRES, July 2 Argentina's June tax revenue rose 20.6 percent from a year earlier to 58.68 billion pesos ($12.96 billion), the government said on Monday.
The official tax-take data came in below expectations for revenue of 60.14 billion pesos, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll.
* Dollar index struggles near 7-mth lows as US yields fall further