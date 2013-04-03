US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher after strong private jobs data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.43 pct (Updates to open)
BUENOS AIRES, April 3 Argentina's March tax revenue totaled 60.28 billion pesos ($11.75 billion), rising 24.6 percent from the same month last year, but falling short of market expectations, government data showed on Wednesday.
Analysts had forecast the official tax take at 62.15 billion pesos, according to the median in a Reuters poll.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.43 pct (Updates to open)
June 1 Morgan Stanley is putting some of its financial advisers into its Times Square headquarters in New York City for the first time as the Wall Street firm tries a novel approach aimed at generating more business between its investment bank and wealth management units.