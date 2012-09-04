BRIEF-Iamgold announces strategic agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining
* Iamgold announces strategic agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining for the development of côté gold
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 Argentina's August tax revenue rose 29.2 percent from the same month last year to 60.46 billion pesos ($13.0 billion), the tax agency said on Tuesday.
This confirmed the figure announced by President Cristina Fernandez in a nationally televised speech on Monday.
The official tax-take beat expectations for revenue of 58.94 billion pesos, according to the median in a Reuters poll.
* Iamgold announces strategic agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining for the development of côté gold
SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 Uber Technologies Inc will tell employees on Tuesday about changes it will make after a probe into sexual harassment allegations by a former engineer at the ride services company, a person familiar with the matter said.