BUENOS AIRES Aug 1 Argentina's tax revenue in July totaled 80.3 billion pesos ($14.6 billion), rising 31 percent from the same month a year ago, the government said on Thursday.

The figure came in above the median forecast of 77.7 billion pesos given by in a Reuters poll of five local analysts.

Private economists put Argentina's inflation at between 20 percent and 25 percent a year, would would mean the increase in tax revenue is largely explainable by price increases.

President Cristina Fernandez said on Wednesday the country's tax take had reached a record 80 billion pesos.