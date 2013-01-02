* December's revenue up 27 percent to record from December
2011
* Inflation boosts tax take despite economic slowdown
BUENOS AIRES Jan 2 Argentina's tax revenue
last year rose 26 percent from the previous year as
high inflation helped swell state coffers despite slower
economic growth.
Total tax income for 2012 was 679.80 billion pesos ($138
billion).
December's revenue rose 27 percent from the
same month a year earlier to a record 62.22 billion pesos, the
government said on Wednesday. This slightly beat expectations in
a Reuters poll.
Income tax revenue rose 36 percent in December versus
December 2011, while social security contributions grew by 31.5
percent, according to official data.
Annual inflation, estimated privately at between 20 percent
and 25 percent, helped fuel revenue growth, especially from
consumer taxes, last year even as a long boom lost steam in
Latin America's No. 3 economy.
Ricardo Echegaray, head of the AFIP tax agency, said last
year's tax collection met government targets.
"We exceeded our budgetary goal by about 12.168 billion
pesos," he told a news conference. "The VAT (value-added tax)
revenue was a record in December of 18.17 billion pesos ... that
represents an increase of 31.5 percent."
Argentina's tax revenue totaled 48.91 billion pesos in
December 2011 and 540.13 billion pesos in the full year.
.