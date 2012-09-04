BRIEF-GI Partners sells waypoint portfolio to Colony Starwood for about $815 mln
* GI Partners sells its waypoint portfolio to colony starwood
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 3 Argentina's August tax revenue rose 29.2 percent from a year earlier to 60.46 billion pesos ($13.0 billion), President Cristina Fernandez said in a speech on Monday.
The official tax-take data beat expectations for revenue of 58.94 billion pesos, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll.
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a 27.75 percent interest in the Cote Gold Project from Toronto-based IAMGOLD Corp for US$195 million.