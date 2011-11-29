WHAT: Argentina's tax revenue in November ARTXRE=ECI
WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 1
REUTERS FORECAST: 47.82 billion pesos ($11.2 billion), up
31.4 percent year on year, according to the median forecast.
Eight analysts were surveyed, with estimates ranging from 49.02
billion pesos to 47.55 billion pesos.
FACTORS TO WATCH: Argentina's tax take ARTXRE=ECI is seen
soaring again in November, driven by strong growth from income
levies, social security takings and value added taxes (VAT).
Analysts, though, pointed to weaker VAT income compared
with the previous month as growth slows in Latin America's
third biggest economy. Double-digit inflation is stoking
consumer tax revenue.
Argentina's economy has been growing at one of the region's
fastest rates on strong consumer demand, grains exports and
industrial output, but the pace is expected to slow as demand
falls in key markets like Brazil.
Rapid growth has helped the government maintain primary
budget surpluses despite higher spending and was key to
President Cristina Fernandez's landslide re-election victory
last month.
"Tax revenue linked to economic activity (VAT and financial
transactions) is slowing down but income tax collection carries
on growing, more than 40 percent. This is the tax with the
highest rate of growth," said Guillermo Giussi of consulting
firm Economia y Regiones.
Argentina, the world's No. 3 soybean exporter, taxes grain
exports heavily, and income from grains levies will likely
remain healthy while global commodities prices stay high.
MARKET IMPACT: Although a fast-rising tax take is positive
for Argentina's creditors, state spending has been growing
faster than revenue in recent months.
October's primary budget surplus shrank 85 percent from the
same month a year earlier and the country registered a fiscal
deficit of 2.98 billion pesos, compared with a deficit of 80.6
million pesos a year earlier. For details, see [ID:nN1E7AK2AQ]
Industrial production grew at its slowest pace in almost two
years in October, hit by a weaker economy in neighboring
Brazil. [ID:nN1E7AO176]
Investors will watch whether public spending slows once
Fernandez is sworn in for a second term next month. She
recently announced the first reductions in multibillion dollar
state utility subsidies that are putting an increasing strain
on state finances. [ID:nN1E7AF0P7]
LINKS: Argentina's bureau of statistics website:
www.indec.gov.ar/