UPDATE 4-U.S. sues Los Angeles over inadequate housing for disabled
* Los Angeles faults U.S. intervention as "abuse of power" (Adds comment from whistleblower's lawyer)
BUENOS AIRES, July 23 Argentina's June trade surplus narrowed 1.4 percent from a year ago to $1.02 billion, as both imports and exports fell sharply, the government said on Monday.
The figure came in above the $978 million median forecast in a Reuters poll. In June 2011, the trade surplus totaled $1.04 billion.
* Los Angeles faults U.S. intervention as "abuse of power" (Adds comment from whistleblower's lawyer)
* Possible outflow of bank money could pressure riyal further (Adds currency forwards, analysis, background)