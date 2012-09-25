BRIEF-Hoteles City Express appoints new CFO
* SAID ON SUNDAY APPOINTS PAUL SMITH MARQUEZ NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 25 Argentina's August trade surplus more than doubled from the same month a year ago to $1.63 billion, as imports dropped for a seventh straight month, the government said on Tuesday.
The official figure was a touch below the $1.64 billion number announced by President Cristina Fernandez earlier this month. In August 2011, the trade surplus totaled $800 million .
* Fitch: Akzo rating to remain under pressure after PPG withdrawal