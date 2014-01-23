JGBs erase earlier losses, response to BOJ bond-buying muted
TOKYO, April 21 Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Friday, having erased earlier losses when the Bank of Japan's buying in long-dated bonds attracted limited selling.
BUENOS AIRES Jan 23 Argentina's trade surplus fell 27 percent in 2013 compared with 2012 to $9.0 billion, the government said on Thursday.
The INDEC statistics office also reported a trade surplus of $272 million for December, down 67 percent from the same month a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected a trade surplus of $900 million in December.
SINGAPORE, April 21 The euro held steady below a three-week high against the dollar on Friday, as investors awaited this weekend's first round of voting in France's presidential election.