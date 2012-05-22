* Exports fell 6 pct yr/yr; imports shed 14 pct
* Trade surplus expanding after shrinking 2011, 2010
* New curbs begun in February push imports down
By Hilary Burke
BUENOS AIRES, May 22 Argentina's trade surplus
expanded 23 percent in April from a year earlier after
protectionist policies prompted the biggest decline in imports
since October 2009.
Last month's trade surplus totaled $1.83 billion
, compared with $1.49 billion in April 2011, the
INDEC national statistics agency said on Tuesday.
Latin America's No. 3 economy relies heavily on a robust
trade surplus, which is used to help fatten central bank foreign
reserves tapped to pay government debt. The government has also
moved to curb imports to protect local jobs.
A new system for pre-approving nearly all purchases abroad
was put into place on Feb. 1, and the country's imports have
fallen ever since. The European Union plans to fight Argentina's
policies at the World Trade Organization.
Last month, imports sank 14 percent to $4.86 billion,
falling year-on-year for a third straight month.
"Imports of capital goods declined a very large 37 percent
in April," senior Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos wrote in
a report. "This attests to the severity of the import
restrictions implemented by the government and the likely slump
in investment spending."
"The inward-looking strategy may prove to be self-defeating
over the medium term as it erodes the overall efficiency of the
economy and contributes to keep inflation high by creating
scarcity in products that do not have close domestic
substitutes," Ramos added.
Consumer goods sank 30 percent from April 2011, INDEC said.
Although imports fell generally, fuel and lubricant
purchases from abroad surged 46 percent year-on-year in April.
Argentina seized a controlling stake in top energy company YPF
this month, citing underinvestment in exploration and
the rising cost of fuel imports.
Last month, exports also fell, dipping 6 percent to $6.69
billion. This likely reflected a decline in soybean and corn
output this season, as well as slackening Brazilian demand for
Argentine cars and sluggish global growth.
President Cristina Fernandez said last week the trade
surplus totaled $4.80 billion in the first four months of the
year, hinting at the April figure.
The cumulative number marked a 57 percent increase from
January-April 2011, INDEC said. Exports were up 4 percent in the
same period, while imports were down 4 percent.
Argentina's trade surplus shrank in 2010 and again in 2011.
The protectionist policies have reversed this trend.