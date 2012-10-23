* Imports sink 14 percent year over year to $5.91 billion
* Exports fall 12 percent year over year to $6.82 billion
* Trade surplus expands 34 pct in Jan-Sept period
By Hilary Burke
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 23 Argentina's trade surplus
expanded only slightly in September from a year earlier as
exports suffered their steepest fall since late 2009, government
data showed on Tuesday.
The September trade surplus widened 1.3 percent to $911
million, falling short of market expectations.
Imports fell 14 percent in their eighth straight decline while
exports sank 12 percent year-on-year.
The median forecast was for a trade surplus of $1.10
billion, according to a Reuters poll of nine analysts whose
estimates ranged from $400 million to $1.56 billion.
Growth in Latin America's No. 3 economy has slowed sharply
this year from sluggish global demand, high inflation, a poor
grains harvest, and the impact of government import and currency
controls on business confidence and investment.
Purchases abroad have been falling year-on-year since
February, reflecting the impact of cooling domestic demand and
tough new state import rules imposed that same month.
September exports totaled $6.82 billion while imports
reached $5.91 billion. The 12 percent drop in exports was the
biggest decline since October 2009, when a global financial
crisis rocked economies worldwide.
Drought slashed soybean and corn output in the 2011/12 crop
year, hurting agricultural exports. In September, raw materials
exports sank 27 percent from a year earlier while industrial
shipments fell 10 percent.
A record soy and corn harvest in the upcoming 2012/13 season
could bolster the trade surplus next year, analysts say.
On imports, intermediate goods fell 23 percent in September
while consumer goods shed 21 percent year-on-year.
From January through September the trade surplus totaled
$10.94 billion, expanding 34 percent from the $8.16 billion
tallied in the same period of 2011.
Exports were down 3 percent in the nine-month period while
imports fell 8 percent.
The trade surplus is a key source of foreign currency in
Argentina, where the central bank's foreign reserves are tapped
to pay debt. The country has been virtually locked out of global
credit markets since its massive sovereign debt default in 2002.
In September 2011, Argentina registered a trade surplus of
$899 million.