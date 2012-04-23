* Imports fall 8 pct in March, were down 1 pct in Feb
* Government trade, currency controls have impact
* Slowing economy might also play a role
* Consumer confidence shows biggest drop since Sept 2002
By Hilary Burke
BUENOS AIRES, April 23 Argentina's trade surplus
more than doubled in March from a year earlier as government
controls that have riled trade partners succeeded in cutting
imports for a second straight month, official data showed on
Monday.
Last month's trade surplus totaled $1.08 billion
, above the $902 million median forecast in a
Reuters poll of eight local analysts. The government revised the
March 2011 surplus down to $518 million.
President Cristina Fernandez has tightened controls on
imports and foreign-exchange purchases since October to boost
the trade surplus by reducing the volume of foreign-made goods
entering the country.
Argentina pays its debts using central bank reserves, which
tend to rise as the trade surplus widens. The trade surplus
shrank in 2010 and again in 2011 as robust consumer demand and
high inflation fueled a fast increase in imports.
In March, exports from Latin America's No. 3 economy rose 2
percent from a year earlier to $6.28 billion, buoyed by greater
sales volume, particularly of industrial goods.
Export growth cooled from previous months in March, when key
car shipments crashed 25.5 percent, according to private data.
At the same time, imports fell 8 percent to $5.20 billion,
hit mainly by reduced volumes. Consumer good imports sank 22
percent year-on-year, capital goods dropped 21 percent, and fuel
purchases from abroad fell 19 percent.
In the first quarter as a whole, the trade surplus expanded
89 percent from a year earlier to $2.97 billion. Exports grew 8
percent while imports were roughly flat.
"Import restrictions, soft commodity export revenues and a
seasonal respite from energy imports are likely to continue to
shore up the trade surplus," Morgan Stanley said earlier in the
day in reference to the March figure.
"If we continue to see restrictions largely affecting
capital and intermediate goods imports ... we may see a negative
feedback loop into activity (as they hurt the supply chain) and
upside risks to inflation," Morgan Stanley added.
DECELERATION
In February, imports slipped 1 percent year-on-year, falling
for the first time in over two years. This reflected the impact
of a new system requiring that the government pre-approve nearly
all purchases of foreign-made goods.
The de facto curbs have angered trade partners. At the World
Trade Organization last month, the United States, European
Union, Japan and 10 other countries accused Argentina of tying
up imports in red tape.
The government controls are also hurting confidence at home.
In April, consumer confidence sank 12.7 percent versus
March, marking its steepest drop since September 2002, according
to a monthly survey by the Torcuato Di Tella University.
A plan to seize control of the country's biggest energy
company, YPF, from Spain's Repsol could
damage investor sentiment.
The government specifically mentioned biodiesel exports to
Spain as helping boost March's trade surplus. As a reprisal for
the YPF takeover move, Spain aims to reduce its purchases of
Argentine biodiesel.
The country's imports may also be falling because of an
economic slowdown, which the government has pledged to soften by
continuing to stoke domestic demand, which it sees as the
linchpin sustaining growth.
Argentina's economy is cooling from China-like growth rates,
affected by flagging factory output, inflation and declining
confidence. In February, growth slowed slightly to 5.2 percent,
its lowest level in more than two years.
Private analysts say the government exaggerates economic
growth by as much as 3 percentage points. This is partly due to
the drastic underreporting of inflation. The government reports
inflation of under 10 percent a year, while independent
estimates range from 20 percent to 25 percent.
On Monday, the government revised its 2011 trade surplus
figure to $10.01 billion from $10.35 billion previously.
