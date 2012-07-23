* Surplus slims 1.4 percent year-on-year

* Imports fall 12 percent, exports drop 10 percent

* Jan-June surplus expanded 26 pct from year ago

By Hilary Burke

BUENOS AIRES, July 23 Argentina's trade surplus narrowed 1.4 percent in June from a year earlier with both imports and exports falling sharply as Latin America's No. 3 economy slowed, government data released on Monday showed.

The surplus of $1.02 billion came in above the $978 million median forecast in a Reuters poll, in which estimates ranged from $745 million to $1.58 billion.

Argentine economic growth is cooling quickly after a China-like boom, hitting consumer and company demand for imported goods. Official import curbs imposed in February have also cut into purchases abroad, angering trade partners.

The country's exports have been hurt by sluggish global growth, waning demand from Brazil for cars and other industrial goods, and drought-damaged soy and corn crops. Currency controls and tightened government deadlines for companies to cash in their export revenue have also disrupted sales abroad.

In June, exports fell 10 percent to $7.12 billion. This was the biggest percentage drop since October 2009, when Argentina was still grappling with fallout from a global financial crisis.

The sale abroad of raw materials -- which includes Argentina's top crops of soy and corn along with other food products, fibers and minerals -- fell 15 percent year-on-year in June. Oilseed exports plunged 38 percent as the soybean harvest shrank from last season.

Industrial exports fell 12 percent, dragged down by sinking automobile sales to Brazil.

Last month, imports sank 12 percent overall to total $6.10 billion.

Foreign-made capital goods purchases were down 38 percent while consumer goods fell 19 percent. Fuel imports continued to grow, however, rising 6 percent year-on-year to $1.45 billion.

Argentina registered a deficit in the energy sector last year as investment failed to keep apace with surging demand. This has forced the government to buy costly fuels from abroad, particularly during the southern hemisphere winter.

June marked the third straight month of declining exports and the fifth straight month of falling imports, although the overall trade surplus expanded 26 percent in the first half of this year versus the same period of 2011 to $7.34 billion.

Argentina relies heavily on a robust trade surplus, which is used to help fatten central bank foreign reserves tapped to pay government debt. The country has not returned to global bond markets since 2002 when it staged the biggest sovereign debt default in history.

The trade surplus shrank in 2010 and again in 2011, partly due to double-digit inflation that made imported goods relatively cheaper.

In June 2011, the trade surplus totaled $1.04 billion .