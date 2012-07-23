* Surplus slims 1.4 percent year-on-year
* Imports fall 12 percent, exports drop 10 percent
* Jan-June surplus expanded 26 pct from year ago
By Hilary Burke
BUENOS AIRES, July 23 Argentina's trade surplus
narrowed 1.4 percent in June from a year earlier with both
imports and exports falling sharply as Latin America's No. 3
economy slowed, government data released on Monday showed.
The surplus of $1.02 billion came in above the
$978 million median forecast in a Reuters poll, in which
estimates ranged from $745 million to $1.58 billion.
Argentine economic growth is cooling quickly after a
China-like boom, hitting consumer and company demand for
imported goods. Official import curbs imposed in February have
also cut into purchases abroad, angering trade partners.
The country's exports have been hurt by sluggish global
growth, waning demand from Brazil for cars and other industrial
goods, and drought-damaged soy and corn crops. Currency controls
and tightened government deadlines for companies to cash in
their export revenue have also disrupted sales abroad.
In June, exports fell 10 percent to $7.12 billion. This was
the biggest percentage drop since October 2009, when Argentina
was still grappling with fallout from a global financial crisis.
The sale abroad of raw materials -- which includes
Argentina's top crops of soy and corn along with other food
products, fibers and minerals -- fell 15 percent year-on-year in
June. Oilseed exports plunged 38 percent as the soybean harvest
shrank from last season.
Industrial exports fell 12 percent, dragged down by sinking
automobile sales to Brazil.
Last month, imports sank 12 percent overall to total $6.10
billion.
Foreign-made capital goods purchases were down 38 percent
while consumer goods fell 19 percent. Fuel imports continued to
grow, however, rising 6 percent year-on-year to $1.45 billion.
Argentina registered a deficit in the energy sector last
year as investment failed to keep apace with surging demand.
This has forced the government to buy costly fuels from abroad,
particularly during the southern hemisphere winter.
June marked the third straight month of declining exports
and the fifth straight month of falling imports, although the
overall trade surplus expanded 26 percent in the first half of
this year versus the same period of 2011 to $7.34 billion.
Argentina relies heavily on a robust trade surplus, which is
used to help fatten central bank foreign reserves tapped to pay
government debt. The country has not returned to global bond
markets since 2002 when it staged the biggest sovereign debt
default in history.
The trade surplus shrank in 2010 and again in 2011, partly
due to double-digit inflation that made imported goods
relatively cheaper.
In June 2011, the trade surplus totaled $1.04 billion
.