By Hugh Bronstein

BUENOS AIRES, April 23 Argentina's prized trade surplus shrank a greater-than-expected 49 percent in March to $510 million as fuel imports surged, the INDEC statistics institute said on Tuesday.

The figure came in below the $750 million median estimate of eight analysts polled by Reuters, but the survey was taken before the government revised the country's official March 2012 surplus figure to $998 million from $1.08 billion.

Exports in March were worth $5.97 billion, down 4 percent from March 2012, INDEC said in a statement. Imports rose 5 percent to $5.46 billion, led by the fuel sector, which shot 55 percent higher from March 2012 to $812 million.

An overvalued peso and inflation clocked by private economists at about 25 percent have made imports more attractive to consumers, while business complains that President Cristina Fernandez's policies discourage investment in manufacturing.

She won re-election in 2011 on promises of increasing the government's role in Latin America's No. 3 economy.

Confidence has since softened. In April alone the peso is down 0.97 percent on the official market and 4.85 percent in informal trade, bringing the difference between the two to a whopping 71.3 percent and increasing market chatter about a possible devaluation to shore up exports.

The government is likely to put off a devaluation of the official peso at least until October legislative elections have passed. On the so-called blue, or informal market, the peso hit a new record low close on Tuesday of 8.86 per U.S. dollar.

PRIZED TRADE SURPLUS

The trade surplus is critical to Argentina's finances since the country was shut off from the international capital markets following its massive debt default more than a decade ago.

Fernandez has instituted sweeping import controls to try to keep the trade surplus strong. Indeed, the surplus widened by 27 percent last year as imports fell 7 percent.

But this year the news has not been good. Argentina's positive trade balance shrank 61 percent in February from a year earlier to $521 million and manufacturers have started pointing out that they can no longer get some of the imported materials they need to keep their businesses vibrant.

Fernandez's protectionist policies have sparked complaints against Argentina at the World Trade Organization by trade partners that were also rattled by last year's sudden nationalization of leading energy firm YPF .