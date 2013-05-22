BUENOS AIRES May 22 Argentina's trade surplus
shrank 38 percent in April from a year earlier to $1.15 billion
, the national statistics institute said on
Wednesday, indicating the government significantly loosened
restrictions on imports.
The figure came in below the $1.40 billion median forecast
given by six analysts in a Reuters poll. Their estimates ranged
from $1.15 billion to $2.48 billion.
Latin America's No. 3 economy has cooled abruptly after
booming during most of the last decade. Most economists blame
soft external demand, high inflation and the negative impact of
currency controls and import curbs on investment.
Imports jumped 32 percent in April from a year earlier to
$6.41 billion due to increased volumes since prices declined,
the INDEC institute said.
This big rise was driven by automobiles, consumer goods and
capital goods. Fuel imports, which accounted for the biggest
chunk of purchases abroad in the January-April period, moderated
last month.
Exports in April rose 13 percent to $7.57 billion, due
exclusively to bigger trade volumes. Soybeans, soymeal and oil,
corn and automobile exports to Brazil helped fuel the rise.
Argentina's soy and corn production rebounded this season
after a drought cut output last year.
The trade surplus in the first four months of the year
shrank by 44 percent from the same period of 2012. This is bad
news for the government, which relies on the surplus to boost
dollar supplies on the tightly controlled currency market.
Argentina's center-left government repays debts to private
creditors using the central bank's foreign currency reserves.
The country has been effectively shut out of global credit
markets since its massive 2002 sovereign default.
In April 2012, the trade surplus totaled $1.85 billion.