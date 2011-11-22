* Exports climb 28 percent to $7.53 billion
* Imports rise 27 percent to $6.31 billion
* Economists say government measures curb surplus erosion
(Adds details, context, byline)
By Luis Andres Henao
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 22 Argentina's trade surplus
widened 30 percent in October from a year earlier to $1.22
billion, marking the second straight month of expansion after
several months of declines, the government said on Tuesday.
October's figure ARTBAL=ECI was slightly above the $1.21
billion surplus announced by President Cristina Fernandez
earlier this month. In October 2010, Argentina's trade surplus
totaled $937 million ARECI11.
Argentina is growing at one of Latin America's fastest
rates, stoking strong demand for imported goods, and the trade
surplus has shrunk in the last year as import growth outpaced
that of exports.
A surge in purchases abroad led the government to increase
import hurdles this year to protect the trade surplus, an
economic policy pillar of Fernandez, who won a landslide
reelection on Oct. 23. For more see [ID:nARVOTE].
Some economists say the protectionist measures have helped
prop up the trade surplus, which shrank 16 percent in January
through October compared with the same period of 2010.
Last month's figure "is the result of government controls
on imports, whether through import permits, anti-dumping
measures or pressure on big companies to match imports with
exports," said Mariano Lamothe, chief economist at consultancy
Abeceb.com.
In Argentina, importers of Porsche cars are exporting wine
to comply with an export-for-imports swap policy aimed at
boosting local industry and shielding the trade surplus.
GRAINS, CARS
Exports in October soared to $7.53 billion, a 28 percent
jump year on year, driven by shipments of grains and oilseeds
as well as industrial goods, the INDEC statistics agency said.
Imports were up 27 percent at $6.31 billion, led by
intermediate goods, followed by fuels and lubricants, the INDEC
said.
Argentina's trade surplus should reach $9.5 billion next
year, above the estimate given in the government's 2012 budget
bill, Economy Minister Amado Boudou said on Monday.
[ID:nN1E7AK28H]
Exports have been rising due to high global commodities
prices and Brazilian demand for Argentine cars, although
imports have increased at a faster pace due to strong local
demand and high inflation.
Import growth eased in September, however, prompting the
trade surplus to widen 3.2 percent from a year earlier and mark
the first such expansion since March. ARECI11
Surging inflation, estimated at about 25 percent a year by
private analysts, makes imports relatively cheaper by raising
local production costs.
Argentina's large trade surpluses in recent years have
allowed the central bank to accumulate foreign currency
reserves, which the government uses to pay debt.
(Additional reporting by Hilary Burke; Editing by James
Dalgleish)