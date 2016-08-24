BRIEF-Mintigo says new funding of $10 mln led by Glilot Capital Partners
* Mintigo says has raised an investment round of $10 million led by Glilot Capital Partners Source text for Eikon:
BUENOS AIRES Aug 24 Argentina posted a trade surplus of $270 million in July, the statistics office said on Wednesday.
A Reuters poll had forecast a $34 million deficit for the month. (Reporting By Buenos Aires Newsroom)
* Mintigo says has raised an investment round of $10 million led by Glilot Capital Partners Source text for Eikon:
* Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc - board has approved a tender offer for up to 10% of fund's outstanding shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: