* Unemployment running at lowest levels in two decades
* Jobs revival key to president's recent reelection
(Adds context, second-quarter figure)
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 21 Argentine unemployment
ARUNR=ECI dipped to 7.2 percent in the third quarter from 7.5
percent in the same period a year earlier, the state statistics
agency said on Monday.
The official jobless rate matched the figure announced in
October by President Cristina Fernandez, a center-leftist who
won easy reelection for a second four-year term last month. For
Argentine unemployment is at its lowest in two decades
thanks to years of strong economic growth but political
analysts say keeping people in jobs will be a leading challenge
for Fernandez as the global economic outlook worsens.
Argentina, Latin America's No. 3 economy, is growing at one
of the region's fastest rates fueled by government-stimulated
consumer demand, grains exports and industrial output.
Unemployment was 7.3 percent in the second quarter of
2011.
