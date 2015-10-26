NEW YORK, Oct 26 (IFR) - Argentina's international bonds
were bid up to five points higher on Monday after the
conservative opposition candidate forced a run-off presidential
election next month.
The surprise showing of pro-business candidate Mauricio
Macri in Sunday's vote raised hopes he can win and dig the
country out of its sovereign default by solving a decade-long
dispute with hedge funds.
Argentina's defaulted dollar Discount bonds, which mature in
2033, rose five points to a bid price of 110.3 to yield 7.36% on
Monday morning, according to a New York-based broker.
They led a broad-based rally across Argentina assets, with
other international bonds bid some 3-4 points higher at the
open, said the broker.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)