BUENOS AIRES Nov 19 Roberto Maceri is investing
in machinery at his plastics plants ahead of Argentina's
presidential election, betting on a stronger domestic economy
and a more competitive exchange rate that may bring foreign
markets back into play.
Operations at Argentine companies like his have been
hampered in recent years as the outgoing left-wing government
restricted imports, raised the tax burden on businesses and the
middle class, and maintained the peso artificially strong.
Argentina's steady decline in competitiveness with
neighboring economies hammered Maceri's exports to Uruguay,
Colombia and even the United States in the past three years.
But with pro-business opposition challenger Mauricio Macri
the favorite to win Sunday's presidential election run-off,
Maceri is positioning himself for an economic rebound.
Even if the ruling party's Daniel Scioli stages a late
come-back, Maceri still expects a more favorable business
environment because Scioli is closer to the political center
than President Cristina Fernandez.
"We have invested in machinery and we are waiting for the
next productive cycle with a lot of optimism," said Maceri, who
produces a range of plastic products from packaging and office
supplies to fridge interiors and bathtubs.
He sustained output in the last few years by creating new
product lines for the domestic market, which has been propped up
by government incentives to encourage consumer spending.
Maceri's new investments total more than $1 million, the
first time in nearly a decade that he is spending heavily to
expand production capacity.
"We'll keep a close eye on whether we can export again."
Many investors are more circumspect, preferring to sit tight
ahead of the election. Even state-controlled energy firm YPF
this month declined to give details on next year's
budget, saying it will depend on the election winner's economic
policies.
Fernandez introduced a raft of currency and trade controls
to protect dwindling foreign reserves and stave off having to
settle a legal dispute with creditors over defaulted debt. Hard
currency stocks languish at a nine-year low.
Argentina is now ranked 121 out of 189 countries in the
World Bank's Ease of Doing Business index, lying well behind
neighboring Chile on 48, Uruguay on 92 and Brazil on 116.
Both Scioli and Macri would seek a debt deal with creditors
to regain access to global debt markets but have locked horns on
the pace and depth of reforms to lift capital controls, with
Macri seeking much swifter changes to open up the economy.
Latino TCA, which supplies utility firms with optic cables
and other equipment, has cut its workforce as the central bank
tightens access to dollars, making it almost impossible to
import goods. With no stock to sell, it is simply focused on
keeping its brand alive.
The company's general manager Andrea Baena says Latino TCA
may just break even this year. After that though, she says it is
poised to benefit from a backlog of investment in utilities if
the next president lifts a freeze on tariffs.
Even so, with inflation in double-digits and a widening
fiscal deficit, there are no quick fixes for Latin America's No.
3 economy.
"It won't be easy, there is no magical solution," said
Baena. "We are waiting to see what happens."
DEFUSING THE BOMB
Foreign investors are watching closely.
"If ever there was a country in emerging or frontier markets
that had the simplest route to a significant increase in
economic output per capita, it is Argentina," said Denise Prime,
emerging market investment manager at GAM.
Prime hopes for a Macri win but said even a slight shift
toward more orthodox policies under Scioli would bolster
investor confidence.
GAM has been a buyer of American Depositary Receipts in
Pampa Energia in anticipation that a Macri win would see
domestic electricity costs increase.
A key cause for uncertainty is the widespread expectation of
a devaluation, regardless who wins on Sunday, to correct the
inflated rate of the peso currency. One dollar buys just 9.65
pesos at the official rate but 15.41 on the black market.
Scioli has campaigned against a devaluation, saying it would
hurt Argentines' purchasing power, but economists say it is
inevitable as the central bank lacks enough dollars to keep the
peso at the current rate.
"There will have to be an adjustment in the exchange rate,"
said Federico Semeniuk, a financial expert at Ecolatina
consultancy. "We reckon it will weaken between 30 and 50 percent
in 2016."
Semeniuk said a surge in demand for peso futures and local
assets linked to hard currencies like dollar-linked bonds was
due to businesses, institutional investors and savers seeking
protection from a sharp fall in the peso.
Baena says Latino TCA needs immediate access to its cash in
case an import authorization comes through but has it stashed in
fixed deposits to shield it from inflation that economists
estimate is running at around 25 percent.
Both Maceri and Baena are aware things will likely get worse
before they get better. The next government will struggle to
devalue and correct the fiscal deficit without damaging
consumption in the short-term.
"They have made a very fragile mechanism like a bomb, and
you have to disarm the bomb," said Baena. "Next year will be
very tough, no matter who wins."
