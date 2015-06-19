BUENOS AIRES, June 19 Argentine Senator Gabriela
Michetti will be the running mate of presidential candidate
Mauricio Macri, he said on Friday, defining the battle lines
ahead of an October election that will pit the business-friendly
duo against the current ruling party.
Macri, mayor of Buenos Aires, is second in the polls against
front-runner Daniel Scioli, the provincial governor who this
week picked a member of the inner circle of outgoing President
Cristina Fernandez as his vice presidential candidate.
"My running mate will be Gabriela Michetti," Macri said on
Facebook.
The senator got her start in politics in 2003, years after
being left in a wheelchair by an auto accident. A charismatic
campaigner, the 50-year-old Michetti is popular among middle
class voters and may attract support from outside Macri's urban
professional base.
"She's a testament to the values we want to bring to
politics," he said.
Michetti has been a stalwart of Macri's Republican Proposal
(PRO) party during her 12 years in politics.
