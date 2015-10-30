By Hugh Bronstein
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Oct 29 Argentina's outgoing leader
Cristina Fernandez gave an emotional campaign speech on
Thursday in her first public address since a surprisingly weak
performance by her party's candidate in the first-round
presidential election on Sunday.
Without mentioning allied candidate Daniel Scioli by name,
the leftist president implicitly backed him by calling for her
progressive social policies to go on after she hands the
presidency over to her successor in six weeks.
"Who is the candidate who can guarantee our policies
continue?" Fernandez asked in a clear reference to Scioli.
"What's important is that our policies are carried on. Names
are not important," she said at a televised rally before
thousands of applauding and chanting supporters.
Scioli, who did not attend the event, is running against
opposition leader Mauricio Macri in the Nov. 22 run-off vote.
Macri defied opinion polls on Sunday by getting enough votes
to easily force a second round.
At stake is the future of Latin America's No. 3 economy at a
time of dwindling foreign reserves and high inflation left by
eight years of free-spending populism under Fernandez.
"I am not a candidate for anything," said Fernandez, who is
barred by law from seeking a third consecutive term this year.
"But when I leave, please God, I don't want to see ruined
what it took us years to build!" she said, her voice breaking
with emotion while some listeners at the rally wept.
Loved by many of the country's poor for strengthening
Argentina's social safety net, Fernandez could return as a
presidential candidate in 2019.
Macri promises a sharp turn toward free-market policies
while Scioli vows to continue the programs that are working for
the poor while gradually changing macro-economic policies where
a more orthodox approach is needed.
Fernandez took a few shots that appeared to be aimed at
Macri, although she did not name him, alluding to him changing
his position earlier this month regarding Fernandez's
nationalization of Argentina's main energy company YPF
and airline, Aerolineas Argentinas.
"We, with all our errors and defects, are who we are. We are
not one thing one day and something else another," she said.
When first elected in 2007, Fernandez was helped by high
prices for soy and corn, the country's main cash crops, which
helped her fund subsidies and generous welfare programs.
But the grains boom has ended, leaving her government short
on cash and without access to the international debt market due
to an ongoing sovereign bond default.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Ken Wills)