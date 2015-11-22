(Updates official results, adds details on Fernandez)
By Jorge Otaola and Juliana Castilla
BUENOS AIRES Nov 22 Conservative opposition
candidate Mauricio Macri took a comfortable early lead in
Argentina's presidential election on Sunday and three exit polls
showed him on course to win after promising business-friendly
economic reforms.
Loud cheers erupted in Macri's campaign headquarters where
his senior campaign officials claimed victory and insiders
estimated the center-right mayor of Buenos Aires had won with a
solid margin.
Argentina's official election body said Macri had 54.5
percent support and Scioli had 45.5 percent with returns in from
12.5 percent of polling stations.
"This feels like a dream," said 43-year-old doctor Angela
Torres at Macri's headquarters. "A new Argentina is on its way
that will be better in every sense."
In a sign of Argentines' weariness with a spluttering
economy, rising crime and corruption, Macri had gone into the
run-off election with a comfortable lead in opinion polls over
his ruling party rival Daniel Scioli.
A source inside Scioli's campaign bunker told Reuters their
own estimates did not look good for their candidate.
Scioli's campaign team said they would wait to see official
results before making any statements about the election.
"If the results stay like this it's a real setback for the
country," said Maria Rosa Soria, a 44-year-old hotel worker and
Scioli supporter.
Macri has promised to set Latin America's third biggest
economy on a more free-market course after a combined 12 years
of leftist populism under President Cristina Fernandez and her
late husband and predecessor Nestor Kirchner.
Barred from seeking a third straight term, Fernandez will
leave office with Argentina deeply divided between those who
back her protectionist policies and defense of worker rights and
others who blame her policies for weak economic growth.
A moderate within the powerful Peronist movement, Scioli
appears to have failed to win over middle-ground voters after
struggling to step out of Fernandez's shadow during the election
campaign.
His talk of maintaining generous social welfare programs and
energy subsidies while making only gradual changes to the
capital and trade controls that have hobbled the economy hurt
his credentials as a candidate for change.
"Scioli did not manage to differentiate himself from
Fernandez and so people stopped seeing him as a change of style
and went over to Macri," said political analyst Mariel Fornoni.
Scioli's apparent defeat amounted to an indictment of
Fernandez's stewardship of Latin America's No. 3 economy,
plagued by double-digit inflation and a widening fiscal deficit,
and her confrontational style.
She often takes to the airwaves to mock her critics with
fiery speeches. She denounces holdout creditors suing the
country over defaulted debt as "vultures" and invokes the memory
of her late husband as the guiding light of her policies.
Still, Fernandez is known as a political fighter committed
to her vision of a government actively involved in helping
low-income families, and she may return as a presidential
candidate in 2019.
She appeared on television in recent weeks appealing to
voters to ensure that government funding of education,
healthcare and programs for poor mothers remains.
(Additional reporting by Sarah Marsh and Hugh Bronstein;
Writing by Hugh Bronstein and Richard Lough; Editing by Kieran
Murray)