(Recasts, adds quotes, background)
By Richard Lough and Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Nov 22 Conservative opposition
challenger Mauricio Macri won Argentina's presidential election
on Sunday, bringing to an end more than a decade of
free-spending leftist populism with a promise to open up the
ailing economy to investors.
Weary of outgoing President Cristina Fernandez's
confrontational style and protectionist policies that hobbled
growth, Argentines warmed to Macri's pledges to liberalize Latin
America's third biggest economy and stamp out corruption.
With the count nearly completed, Macri won 51.5 percent of
the vote in the run-off election to 48.5 percent for ruling
party rival Daniel Scioli, a smaller margin of victory than
expected.
Macri's supporters swarmed around the iconic Obelisk in the
heart of Buenos Aires's theater district as passing cars blared
their horns in celebration.
"This is the beginning of a new era that has to carry us
toward the opportunities we need to grow and progress," Macri
told supporters at his headquarters, which pulsed with Latin
music and was festooned with white and sky-blue balloons, the
colors of the Argentine flag.
The victory marked a stunning turnaround for the two-term
mayor of the capital Buenos Aires, who had looked a distant
prospect just a month ago. He will be sworn in Dec. 10.
The upset ends 12 years of Peronist-run governments under
Fernandez and her late husband Nestor Kirchner, a power couple
who emerged after Argentina's epic economic collapse in 2001-02.
Painted by Scioli as a neoliberal bent on placing the
interests of big business before workers, Macri had trailed his
rival in opinion polls throughout months of campaigning.
However, he blindsided Scioli and the ruling Front for
Victory Party with a strong performance in the first round of
voting last month and quickly became the favorite as pollsters
showed swing voters rallying behind his "Let's Change" alliance.
"There's been so much corruption and the economy has been
poorly managed," said Romina Casela, 41, who swung behind Macri
for the second round. "I have faith Macri will be an honest
politician."
FROM SOCCER TO POLITICS
Macri first became a household name as president of Boca
Juniors, one of Argentina's biggest soccer clubs, before
entering Congress and later heading City Hall.
His win may send shockwaves through South America's other
left-leaning governments, such as Venezuela and Brazil, which
are also grappling with the end of a decade-long commodities
boom and accusations of financial mismanagement.
The 56-year-old son of an Italian-Argentine construction
magnate, Macri inherits a fragile economy: growth is underpinned
by unsustainable public spending, inflation is estimated at well
above 20 percent and the central bank is running perilously low
on currency reserves.
Argentina is also in default on its sovereign debt.
Macri has said he will negotiate hard in search of a deal
needed to regain access to global credit markets. He also
promises to move swiftly to dismantle Fernandez's web of capital
controls and trade restrictions.
But he could risk triggering an economic shock that drops
the country into recession if his reforms are too abrupt.
Scioli had described Macri's pro-market reforms as "a danger
to society", warning he would cut welfare benefits, hike energy
tariffs and throw Argentina back to the right-wing policies of
the 1990s that preceded the crisis that plunged millions into
poverty.
It was a message that resonated with some voters.
"Macri sees social spending as an expense rather than an
investment. He is a neo-liberal and we know how that ends," said
architect Leandro Gorosito.
INVESTORS' FAVORITE
Macri won despite cutting the figure of an uncomfortable
politician and having to battle a perception among the lower
classes that he is a capitalist with little interest in helping
the poor.
With 43 million people, gross domestic product of $540
billion and a territory nearly the size of India, Argentina has
for long fallen short of its potential.
Bond and equity markets are likely to extend dizzying gains
made since the first round of voting on Oct. 25. Argentina's
Merval stock index surged 25 percent in the past four
weeks as investors bet on a Macri win.
"Foreign investors got their wish," said Washington-based
emerging markets analyst Gary Kleiman. "Macri's win signals a
decisive break with the Kirchner-Fernandez legacy of creditor
confrontation and economic mismanagement."
"Bond and stock markets will enjoy the afterglow into the
new year," he added
Macri's win marks a decisive shift to the center-right and
raises the prospect of improved ties with the United States and
European Union, as well as freer-trading, faster growing
countries on the Pacific coast that include Chile and Peru.
Even so, Macri's top foreign policy priority will be to
rebuild Brazil's confidence in a troubled trade relationship and
he has said his first trip abroad will be to meet with Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff.
(Additional reporting by Sarah Marsh, Maximiliano Rizzi, Jorge
Otaola, Juliana Castilla and Maximilian Heath; Editing by Kieran
Murray and Mary Milliken)