BUENOS AIRES Nov 24 Argentine President-elect
Mauricio Macri plans to push through economic reforms that will
buy him time for a "tough negotiation" with U.S. hedge funds
suing the South American country over unpaid sovereign debt, he
told the daily Clarin newspaper.
The pro-business Macri, who narrowly won Sunday's
presidential election, vows to get Argentina's stalled economy
moving again but needs to settle a decade-long legal battle with
the holdout creditors before he can return to global credit
markets.
"We're not worried about this," Macri said in the interview
published on Tuesday. "We want to bring policy solutions that
give us time to establish a framework for a tough negotiation so
that we can defend the rights of Argentines."
That will mean finding a quick way to bolster the central
bank's dwindling foreign currency reserves, which have fallen to
a nine-year low below $26 billion as outgoing President Cristina
Fernandez battles to prop up the peso currency.
Macri campaigned on a promises of sweeping economic reforms
to tackle weak growth, high inflation and a burgeoning fiscal
deficit after more than a decade of free-spending leftist
populism.
Macri told Clarin his government might issue debt to finance
a backlog in payments for imports, estimated by economists at $8
billion.
Argentina's debt fight with New York hedge funds led by
billionaire Paul Singer's Elliott Management plunged Latin
America's No. 3 economy back into default last year. The
holdouts rejected sharp haircuts on their bondholdings after
Argentina's record 2002 default and demand full repayment.
Many Argentines supported leftist Fernandez's unflinching
stance against the creditors and the U.S. judge who ruled in
favor of the creditors, and Macri has said he will haggle hard
in talks.
Elliott Management did not responded to several requests for
comment since Macri's election win. A second complainant,
Aurelius Capital Management, declined to comment on the election
results.
The U.S. judge overseeing the litigation last month ruled in
favor of complainants in 49 lawsuits seeking the same treatment
as Elliott Management's NML Capital Ltd and Aurelius Capital.
