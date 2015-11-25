BUENOS AIRES Nov 25 Argentinia's president-elect Mauricio Macri will name former central bank chief Alfonso Prat Gay as his finance minister, a close adviser to Macri said on Wednesday.

Asked in an interview on Radio Latina if Prat Gay would be the next finance minister, Francisco Cabrera, who heads Macri's Pensar policy thinktank, replied: "Yes, that's right."

Cabrera also said that he himself would head a ministry of production and development. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Hugh Bronstein and Louise Ireland)