By Jorge Otaola and Richard Lough

BUENOS AIRES Nov 25 Argentine President-elect Mauricio Macri will name former central bank chief Alfonso Prat-Gay as his finance minister on Wednesday, a close adviser said, in a clear signal that he will move quickly to restore the bank's autonomy.

Just hours before taking the job, Prat-Gay delivered a scathing attack on the current central bank president, Alejandro Vanoli, for acting like a "militant" of the ruling party under outgoing President Cristina Fernandez.

"The bank has had no independence these last years," Prat-Gay told Radio La Red. "The bank's charter says it cannot receive orders from the executive power."

A second source from Macri's "Let's Change" alliance confirmed Prat-Gay's nomination, which is expected to be formalized in a press conference at 5 p.m. (2000 GMT).

Macri, who won Sunday's presidential election, promises to end more than a decade of free-spending leftist populism and lift a wall of protectionist trade and currency controls that have hobbled growth.

But he faces huge challenges. The central bank is running low on dollars, the peso currency is overvalued, inflation is in double digits and the fiscal deficit is widening sharply.

Prat-Gay, who was global head of foreign-exchange research at JP Morgan in the late 1990s before leading Argentina's central bank between 2002 and 2004, said Macri's government was committed to seeing capital controls lifted.

He said this would be complicated by not knowing the true state of the national accounts, including hard currency reserves, before Macri is sworn in on Dec. 10.

DEBT TALKS

Macri met briefly with Fernandez on Tuesday night and had hoped to seek an orderly handover, but he left disappointed.

"We would have liked to have had a better understanding of how things stand before Dec. 10," Prat-Gay told Radio La Red. "The meeting ... was not as good as it should have been."

Moody's Investor Service on Tuesday raised Argentina's credit outlook after Macri's narrow election win.

The ratings agency Moody's said Argentina's low foreign reserves would add pressure for a swift deal with U.S. creditors, whose battle over unpaid debt has locked the country out of global credit markets.

Prat-Gay said negotiations would begin sometime in 2016.

The 50-year-old economist headed Argentina's central bank as the South American country hauled itself out of a devastating economic depression that plunged millions of Argentines into poverty.

He won widespread acclaim for swiftly taming runaway inflation and championing central bank independence.

Prat-Gay left the bank after losing the backing of then-president Nestor Kirchner, Fernandez' late husband, who wanted more control over the regulator and monetary policymaking.

In the closing stages of the presidential race, Prat-Gay, one of Macri's leading economic advisors, spoke out in favor of unifying Argentina's multi-tiered exchange rate.

He acknowledged this would mean a devaluation of the peso's official rate but said it would not fall below the black market rate that many Argentines wanting to buy dollars are forced to turn to because of capital controls.

"The capital controls don't make sense," Prat-Gay said earlier this month. "They just destroyed local economies, exports and a good part of industry." (Additional reporting by Sarah Marsh; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Louise Ireland and Lisa Von Ahn)